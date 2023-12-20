Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Given New $510.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $458.93.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock opened at $460.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $281.19 and a one year high of $462.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.04.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 26.6% in the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 8,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,255,000 after buying an additional 57,295 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 508,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,994,000 after purchasing an additional 41,339 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

