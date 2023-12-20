Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Raised to C$57.00 at CIBC

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PKI has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parkland has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$50.15.

Parkland Trading Up 1.5 %

TSE PKI opened at C$43.36 on Tuesday. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$27.50 and a 12 month high of C$44.97. The stock has a market cap of C$7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.47. Parkland had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of C$8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.57 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parkland will post 3.368214 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Parkland’s payout ratio is 53.54%.

Insider Activity at Parkland

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total value of C$860,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total value of C$860,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Pierre Patrick Gerard Magnan sold 27,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.82, for a total transaction of C$1,185,772.43. Insiders sold a total of 158,951 shares of company stock worth $6,992,327 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Further Reading

