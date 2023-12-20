Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.61

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.61 and traded as low as $13.04. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $13.22, with a volume of 1,675 shares trading hands.

Pathfinder Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.08.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter.

Pathfinder Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 32.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 40,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 7.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 27.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

