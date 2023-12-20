Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PTEN. Citigroup upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.82.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PTEN opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.30. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,414.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $151,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,616,636.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,414.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 635.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 350.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.