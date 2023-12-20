Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PNR. Barclays lowered their target price on Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp upgraded Pentair from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pentair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR stock opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.90. Pentair has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $72.52.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.23 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $145,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,371.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $541,965 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pentair

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 935.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 97.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

