Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $3.11 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $931.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). Petco Health and Wellness had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Petco Health and Wellness

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, Director Gary S. Briggs purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,085 shares in the company, valued at $233,383.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 1,396.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1,254.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 14,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Stories

