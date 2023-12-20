PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PETQ. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on PetIQ in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded PetIQ from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on PetIQ from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PetIQ currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.50.

PetIQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. PetIQ has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $22.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $565.06 million, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.76.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.37. PetIQ had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $277.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.14 million. On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 29.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 142.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

