P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.79

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.79 and traded as high as $13.00. P&F Industries shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 30,199 shares trading hands.

P&F Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.79. The company has a market cap of $41.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.36.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. P&F Industries had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. P&F Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in P&F Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in P&F Industries by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in P&F Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, manufactures, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company provides sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

