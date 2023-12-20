Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PSX. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.29.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $133.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $133.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.