Phocas Financial Corp. Acquires 200 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,784,000,000 after buying an additional 3,970,330 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,116,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at $66,438,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,329 shares of company stock worth $9,824,853. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.23.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $153.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.68, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.79 and its 200 day moving average is $134.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

