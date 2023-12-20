PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.75.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PJT Partners

PJT Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PJT opened at $99.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.16. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $59.61 and a 12-month high of $102.51.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PJT Partners

In other PJT Partners news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,868.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PJT Partners

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $640,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,032,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,530,000 after acquiring an additional 27,253 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 225.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PJT Partners

(Get Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.