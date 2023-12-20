Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.71

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.71 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 3.47 ($0.04). Plant Health Care shares last traded at GBX 3.64 ($0.05), with a volume of 710,198 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.61 million, a P/E ratio of -364.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.71.

In other news, insider James Ede-Golightly bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($25,294.04). 60.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the yield and quality of crops, such as corn, soybeans, sugar cane, citrus, and rice, as well as fruits and vegetables.

