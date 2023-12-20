Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,259 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in 3D Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 160,511 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in 3D Systems by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in 3D Systems by 9.6% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in 3D Systems by 15.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in 3D Systems by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,303 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

3D Systems Price Performance

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.84.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The 3D printing company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $123.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at 3D Systems

In related news, Director Thomas W. Erickson bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,658.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Profile

(Free Report)

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.