Procyon Advisors LLC Takes $170,000 Position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JBI opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57. Janus International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.58 million. On average, research analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Janus International Group news, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $1,764,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,865 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Norman V. Nettie sold 90,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $1,058,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 465,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,477,643.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 515,000 shares of company stock worth $6,056,400 over the last three months. 42.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Janus International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

