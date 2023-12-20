Professional Advisory Services Inc. Has $26.57 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,151 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.4% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,181 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 60.6% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 370,658 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $117,035,000 after buying an additional 139,841 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 6.4% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 121.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.69.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $373.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.35 and a 52-week high of $384.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $357.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.04%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

