PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $28.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $43.00 to $23.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James downgraded PTC Therapeutics from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of PTCT opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $59.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.97.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.23 million. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Pierre Gravier bought 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.81 per share, for a total transaction of $198,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,797. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 22.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,945,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,058,000 after buying an additional 393,012 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $672,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 129.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 207,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 116,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 39.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,436,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,824 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

