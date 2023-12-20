Pure Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 32.4% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 61,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 15,145 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% during the third quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,924,000 after acquiring an additional 12,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.75.

Shares of JNJ opened at $156.46 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $180.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

