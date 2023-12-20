Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,442 shares of company stock valued at $27,709,502. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $496.04 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $138.84 and a twelve month high of $505.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

