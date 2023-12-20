Pure Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 269 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $156.46 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $180.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

