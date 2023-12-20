Pure Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 918,114 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,777,000 after buying an additional 340,954 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,315,000 after purchasing an additional 318,692 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 540.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 257,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,647,000 after purchasing an additional 217,214 shares during the period.

VGT opened at $484.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $444.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $310.00 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The firm has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

