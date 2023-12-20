PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Downgraded by Roth Mkm to Neutral

Roth Mkm lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Roth Mkm currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $6.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PCT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded PureCycle Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PCT

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. PureCycle Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31. The company has a market cap of $579.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.37.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Equities analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PureCycle Technologies

In related news, Director Steven F. Bouck acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,396. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dustin Olson purchased 68,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $219,571.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,490.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Bouck acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,396. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 136,969 shares of company stock worth $485,444. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 285.7% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter worth $56,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth $72,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.