Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

QGEN has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Qiagen from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Qiagen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.43.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Qiagen

Qiagen Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $42.97 on Tuesday. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.51.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Qiagen had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Qiagen

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Qiagen during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Qiagen during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Qiagen during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Qiagen during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 57.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qiagen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.