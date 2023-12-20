Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Raised to $237.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $212.00 to $237.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $211.25.

Quanta Services stock opened at $217.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42 and a beta of 1.11. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $134.61 and a fifty-two week high of $218.50.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after acquiring an additional 182,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,934,000 after acquiring an additional 771,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,651,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,110,733,000 after acquiring an additional 252,669 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $817,416,000 after acquiring an additional 806,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,076,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,005,000 after acquiring an additional 51,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

