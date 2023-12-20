Quent Capital LLC Has $4.05 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $123,733,000. King Wealth lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,001,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.23.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $153.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $155.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,329 shares of company stock worth $9,824,853 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

