QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE) Insider Anton Tagliaferro Buys 200,000 Shares

QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE – Get Free Report) insider Anton Tagliaferro acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.86 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of A$172,600.00 ($115,838.93).

Anton Tagliaferro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 15th, Anton Tagliaferro acquired 40,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.87 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of A$34,960.00 ($23,463.09).

QV Equities Price Performance

QV Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. QV Equities’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

QV Equities Company Profile

QV Equities Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Investors Mutual Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests primarily in entities outside of the S&P/ASX 20 Index. The firm invests in the value stocks. It employs a bottom up research to create its portfolio.

