Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 61.67 and a beta of 1.06. Rayonier has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $37.79.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.63 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rayonier will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 211.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Rayonier during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Rayonier during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

