RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $16.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RMAX. StockNews.com cut shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of RE/MAX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of RE/MAX from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jonestrading lowered their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of RMAX stock opened at $12.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $233.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.89. RE/MAX has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $24.28.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $81.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.45 million. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 18.37% and a positive return on equity of 792.18%. On average, analysts predict that RE/MAX will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 23,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $295,462.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,648,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,923,083.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 23,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $295,462.65. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,648,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,923,083.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 12,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,623.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,983,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,496,525.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 126,602 shares of company stock worth $1,344,461. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in RE/MAX by 128.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 115.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 202.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

