Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for M&T Bank (MTB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB):

12/18/2023 – M&T Bank was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2023 – M&T Bank was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/4/2023 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/4/2023 – M&T Bank was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/26/2023 – M&T Bank was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/18/2023 – M&T Bank was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/10/2023 – M&T Bank was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/27/2023 – M&T Bank was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $139.36 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $161.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.32 and its 200 day moving average is $126.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.01%.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,328 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

