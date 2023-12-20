Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management increased its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management now owns 71,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 24,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 25,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 28,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $136.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $141.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.