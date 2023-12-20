Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.2% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 44,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 31,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,853 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $153.79 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $155.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.68, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

