Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Revvity from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Revvity from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Revvity in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Revvity from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Revvity in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.75.

Revvity Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE RVTY opened at $104.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.18. Revvity has a 52-week low of $79.50 and a 52-week high of $145.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $670.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.40 million. Revvity had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revvity will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Revvity’s payout ratio is 4.71%.

Institutional Trading of Revvity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Revvity by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth about $522,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,472,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,548,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

