RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.62

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.62 and traded as high as $21.86. RGC Resources shares last traded at $21.45, with a volume of 15,319 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

RGC Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.62. The company has a market cap of $215.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.12. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGC Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.30%.

Institutional Trading of RGC Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGCO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 580,328 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after buying an additional 176,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RGC Resources by 728.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after buying an additional 327,167 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in RGC Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 349,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the third quarter worth $4,278,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 164,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 57,930 shares during the last quarter.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

Featured Stories

