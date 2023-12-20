Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $357.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $280.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ROK. KeyCorp started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $303.60.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock opened at $310.48 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $249.71 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $275.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.86.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 41.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total value of $1,858,193.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,616,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total value of $1,858,193.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,616,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,683. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,417,963,000 after purchasing an additional 304,493,397 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 32,845.0% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,254,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,738 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $215,125,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,605,000 after buying an additional 768,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

