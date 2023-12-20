Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Pivotal Research

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Pivotal Research from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROKU. Benchmark boosted their target price on Roku from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Roku from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James began coverage on Roku in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson cut Roku from a market perform rating to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Roku from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.74.

ROKU stock opened at $94.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.43 and a 200-day moving average of $78.04. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 2.02. Roku has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $912.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.98 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $157,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $3,499,767.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $157,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,893 shares of company stock worth $10,078,479. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 291,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 268,673 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,294,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

