Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Raised to C$47.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. National Bankshares raised Russel Metals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$46.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$45.79.

Russel Metals Price Performance

Shares of RUS stock opened at C$45.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29. The firm has a market cap of C$2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of C$27.50 and a 12 month high of C$45.31.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.12 billion. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 6.05%. Research analysts expect that Russel Metals will post 3.9743833 EPS for the current year.

Russel Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Insider Activity at Russel Metals

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Bailey sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.37, for a total transaction of C$62,118.00. In other Russel Metals news, Senior Officer Daniel Bailey sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.37, for a total value of C$62,118.00. Also, Director Cynthia Johnston purchased 1,000 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$41.91 per share, with a total value of C$41,910.00. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

Featured Articles

