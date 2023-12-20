ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Downgraded by Northcoast Research to “Neutral”

Northcoast Research cut shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Northcoast Research currently has $36.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ScanSource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $39.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.15. ScanSource has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $39.71.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). ScanSource had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $876.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ScanSource will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other ScanSource news, CAO Brandy Ford sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $25,764.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at $406,669.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCSC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ScanSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ScanSource by 108.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1,200.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ScanSource by 80.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

