Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 642 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,088 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.7% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.69.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $373.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $357.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.36. The company has a market cap of $2.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.35 and a 52-week high of $384.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

