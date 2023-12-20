Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 642 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,088 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.7% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on MSFT
Microsoft Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $373.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $357.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.36. The company has a market cap of $2.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.35 and a 52-week high of $384.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Microsoft Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.
Microsoft Company Profile
Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Microsoft
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.