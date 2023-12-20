Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $232.06

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 232.06 ($2.93) and traded as low as GBX 213 ($2.69). Serica Energy shares last traded at GBX 218 ($2.76), with a volume of 479,177 shares traded.
Serica Energy Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 225.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 232.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £853.06 million, a PE ratio of 302.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
About Serica Energy
Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Serica Energy
- How to Invest in Energy
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.