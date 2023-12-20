Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $232.06

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 232.06 ($2.93) and traded as low as GBX 213 ($2.69). Serica Energy shares last traded at GBX 218 ($2.76), with a volume of 479,177 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 225.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 232.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £853.06 million, a PE ratio of 302.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

