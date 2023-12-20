Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $4.05 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.3% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $156.46 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $180.93. The company has a market cap of $376.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.51 and a 200-day moving average of $159.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

