Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in NVIDIA by 4.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $206,667,000 after buying an additional 22,809 shares during the last quarter. Mayport LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 69.6% in the second quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $489,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,442 shares of company stock worth $27,709,502 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.9 %

NVDA opened at $496.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $461.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $138.84 and a 12 month high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Argus lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.08.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

