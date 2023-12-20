SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $167.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $150.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating and set a $120.00 target price (down previously from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.60.

SITE stock opened at $162.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $113.25 and a twelve month high of $176.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.22 and its 200-day moving average is $154.62. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.44.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.25). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 7,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,155,155.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,886 shares in the company, valued at $82,556,736.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

