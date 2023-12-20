Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Jolene Lau Marshall Sells 2,247 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $103,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jolene Lau Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 16th, Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $87,569.32.
- On Monday, October 2nd, Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,250 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $50,325.00.
- On Thursday, September 21st, Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $85,320.18.
Smartsheet Trading Up 1.5 %
Smartsheet stock opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.41. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $34.78 and a 12-month high of $52.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 76.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 23.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.13.
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
