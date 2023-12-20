Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Jolene Lau Marshall Sells 2,247 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $103,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jolene Lau Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smartsheet alerts:

On Thursday, November 16th, Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $87,569.32.

On Monday, October 2nd, Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,250 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $50,325.00.

On Thursday, September 21st, Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $85,320.18.

Smartsheet Trading Up 1.5 %

Smartsheet stock opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.41. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $34.78 and a 12-month high of $52.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.36 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 76.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 23.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SMAR

About Smartsheet

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.