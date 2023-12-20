SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $44.13

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.13 and traded as low as $42.72. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $42.72, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

SoftBank Group Trading Up 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average of $44.13.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoftBank Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SoftBank Group stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. 25.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.