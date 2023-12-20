SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.07

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.07 and traded as low as $20.98. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $21.26, with a volume of 94,350 shares traded.

SoftBank Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.07.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a negative return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $11.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SoftBank Group Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

