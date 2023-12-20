Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.08. Sparta Commercial Services shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 12,800 shares trading hands.
Sparta Commercial Services Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12.
About Sparta Commercial Services
Sparta Commercial Services, Inc develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for vehicle dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, schools and entertainment venues, restaurants, grocery stores, and various other merchant types.
