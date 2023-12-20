Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SWK. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.09.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK stock opened at $97.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.76. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $71.27 and a one year high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -830.75%.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after buying an additional 19,966 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

