Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stelco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Stelco from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Cormark boosted their target price on Stelco from C$50.00 to C$53.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Stelco from C$42.50 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$48.17.

STLC stock opened at C$49.49 on Tuesday. Stelco has a 1-year low of C$32.93 and a 1-year high of C$60.57. The firm has a market cap of C$2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$40.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.29%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

