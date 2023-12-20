Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.65

Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 28.65 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 22.22 ($0.28). Steppe Cement shares last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.28), with a volume of 96,812 shares changing hands.

Steppe Cement Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £50.15 million, a PE ratio of 750.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Activity at Steppe Cement

In other Steppe Cement news, insider Javier del Ser Perez bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £44,000 ($55,646.90). 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steppe Cement Company Profile

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

