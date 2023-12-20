Stifel Nicolaus Raises A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Price Target to $80.00

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.38.

AOS opened at $80.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.64. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $55.41 and a 1-year high of $80.93.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $205,227.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,793.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $205,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,793.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $287,330.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,570.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,725 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,543 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth $38,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 628.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 36.1% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

