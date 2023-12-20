Stifel Nicolaus Raises MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $84.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum downgraded MasTec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on MasTec from $116.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on MasTec in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MasTec from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $119.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on MasTec from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.54.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $73.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.95. MasTec has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $123.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.44.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.96). MasTec had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that MasTec will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $78,248.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at $752,116.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,185,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.7% in the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 14,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

